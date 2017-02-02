Computer Sciences Corp. Bottom Line Advances 19% In Q3

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Computer Sciences Corp.



(CSC) announced a profit for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.

The company said its bottom line came in at $123 million, or $0.81 per share. This was up from $103 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $1.92 billion. This was up from $1.75 billion last year.

Computer Sciences Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $123 Mln. vs. $103 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.81 vs. $0.73 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.0% -Revenue (Q3): $1.92 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.7%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.75 - $3.00

