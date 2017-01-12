Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":
 Indizes    


Computer Hardware Stocks Climb Off Lows But Remain Negative




12.01.17 21:59
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply in early trading, computer hardware stocks have regained some ground but continue to see notable weakness in late-day trading on Thursday.

Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index is down by 1.4 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.  
 
Eureka Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5.563,65 $ 5.551,82 $ -   $ 0,00% 09.08./23:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
XC0009694271 969427 5.564 $ 4.210 $
Werte im Artikel
5.564 plus
+0,21%
 minus
-0,33%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Indizes Nasdaq 5.563,65 $ +0,21%  11.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme inmitten der Klondike Goldfelder - 384% Aktientip Eureka Resources Inc.

Eureka Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
26 OHR PHARM 26.11.15
4 Cyanotech sprudelnde Gewinne . 28.05.15
5 Ausblick NASDAQ - Ganz im . 20.09.11
11 heute haben die Amis 12.05.04
16 Steinberg zeichnen? 16.10.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...