Computer Hardware Stocks Climb Off Lows But Remain Negative

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After falling sharply in early trading, computer hardware stocks have regained some ground but continue to see notable weakness in late-day trading on Thursday.



Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index is down by 1.4 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM