Companies Sick Of Their Ads On Hateful YouTube Videos




22.03.17 16:32
dpa-AFX


MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Offensive and extremist content appearing along with display ads has been creating headache for Google.

There has been strong protests and boycott of ads by major advertisers and this has forced the company to expand their controls.


The tech giant said the advertisers will have more say to display of ads on YouTube and other Google networks.


The protest was strong in Europe with several companies pulling out their ads from Google's network. The U.K. government joined in protest last week. The guardian, French ad giant Havas, etc. joined the resistance. Companies have made it clear that they don't want ads next to the content that contradict their values.


A blog post by Philip Schindler, chief business officer of Google said, "Recently, we had a number of cases where brands' ads appeared on content that was not aligned with their values. For this, we deeply apologize. We know that this is unacceptable to the advertisers and agencies who put their trust in us."


He added that Google have made a public commitment to give brands more control over where their ads appear.


Schindler said there will be changes in ad policies, enforcement and new controls for advertisers. Google plans tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content. They will try to remove ads from derogatory content attacking religion, race or gender.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



