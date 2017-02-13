Commodities, Stada's Takeover Talks Lift European Shares

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks extended gains for a fifth consecutive session on Monday, boosted by higher copper prices and a rally in Stada shares as the German company confirmed takeover talks.





Underlying sentiment also remained supported by positive cues from Wall Street and Asia as investors remain hopeful of U.S. President Donald Trump's reform plans, his "one China" policy and a meeting between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

On the data front, Japan's gross domestic product gained 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016, but missed expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent. On an annual basis, GDP grew 1 percent in the period, which was smaller than analysts' forecast of 1.1% growth.

Further, a data release by the European Commission on Monday is expected to showcase the health of member states of the EU and some non EU-countries.

Germany's benchmark DAX rose 76.02 points or 0.65 percent at 11,742.99 in opening deals after Friday's gain of 0.2 percent. The benchmark CAC 40 in France grew 42.19 points or 0.87 percent at 4,870.51 in early trading after closing higher on Friday.

UK's benchmark FTSE 100 gained 5.19 points or 0.07 percent at 7,263.94 in opening deals after gaining 0.4 percent on Friday. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 1.62 points or 0.44 percent at 369.01.

Commodities traded higher on expectations of stronger demand growth in China and supply disruptions at two major copper mines. Copper surged to its highest in 20 months.

At BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, more than 300 people vandalized property and stopped contract workers during an ongoing strike.

Miners traded higher. BHP added 1.5 percent, Rio Tinto gained 1.8 percent and Anglo American rose 2 percent. Glencore grew 2.2 percent, while Antofagasta rose 1.6 percent.

Drugmaker Stada shares gained over 14 percent after the generic drug maker confirmed that it had received two takeover offers, including that of private equity group Cinven Partners LLP.

Swedish oil firm Lundin Petroleum traded 1.6 percent higher on news of its plans to spin off its assets outside of Norway, as well as for an oil and gas discovery.

Aurubis gained 3.5 percent after the copper producer backed its full-year outlook for significantly higher operating EBT after reporting a turnaround in the first quarter.

Ipsen rose about 1.6 percent after the drug maker agreed to acquire five consumer healthcare products in certain European territories from Sanofi.

Among the losers, Swedish defense firm Saab was trading down 4 percent.

