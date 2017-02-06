Commission Led By Vice President Pence To Probe Voter Registration Fraud

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced that an inquiry commission, headed by Vice President Mike Pence, will look into voter registration fraud, an allegation he made both before the presidential election, and after he won it.





Trump announced the expected decision in an interview to Fox News: "I'm going to set up a commission, to be headed by Vice President Mike Pence, and we're going to look at it very, very carefully."

"You take a look at the registration, you have illegals, you have dead people . it's really a bad situation," he told Bill O'Reilly in the interview aired Sunday on Fox Sports ahead of Super Bowl.

However, according to Trump, voter fraud did not influence the end result of the presidential election, which went in favor of him.

"It doesn't have to do with the vote. It has to do with the registration. When you look at the registration and you see dead people that have voted, when you see people that are registered in two states, that have voted in two states, when you see other things, when you see illegals, people that are not citizens and they are on the registration roles," Trump was quoted as saying.

In late November, within weeks of winning the US presidential election, Trump had claimed that he would have won the popular vote if millions of votes illegally cast is not considered.

Trump won the November 8 election taking advantage of his clear lead in electoral college votes, but he lagged behind Clinton by about two million popular votes.

Trump had said last month that the probe will include those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and, those registered to vote who are dead.

The President pledged that depending on inquiry results, his administration will strengthen up voting procedures.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

