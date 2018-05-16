Erweiterte Funktionen

Commerzbank stock: What is happening here?




16.05.18 21:11
Finanztrends

The Commerzbank stock has been going up and down recently. A few days ago the analysts were quite optimistic. But now the tables have turned. The stock fell by 5 % on Friday. Therefore, Commerzbank could be up for suprises in both directions.


Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




