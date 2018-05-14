Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Commerzbank":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


Commerzbank stock: What is happening?




14.05.18 19:20
Finanztrends

The bank industry is still suffering from the low interest rates in the Euro zone. Mario Draghi claimed that there might will be a change, but this will probably show its effects in a few years. Currently the interest rates will stay on a very low level.


During the current year the Commerzbank stock’s price does not have developed very pleasing. The ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.




zur Originalmeldung

Aktuell
Neuer Höchstkurs voraus - 30 Mio. Euro Übernahme in Kürze - Starkes Kaufsignal
Bester Social Media Hot Stock 2018 nach 989% mit Facebook  
 
ASMALLWORLD AG




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,604 € 10,80 € -0,196 € -1,81% 14.05./20:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000CBK1001 CBK100 13,80 € 9,01 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		10,604 € -1,81%  20:47
Düsseldorf 10,83 € +0,09%  08:14
Berlin 10,832 € -0,22%  08:01
Frankfurt 10,60 € -1,52%  19:58
München 10,634 € -1,66%  16:13
Stuttgart 10,58 € -1,75%  20:35
Xetra 10,596 € -1,83%  17:35
Hamburg 10,588 € -1,85%  17:52
Hannover 10,59 € -1,89%  16:54
Nasdaq OTC Other 12,77 $ -5,83%  11.05.18
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Das nächste große Ding im boomenden Cannabis-Sektor. Neuer 562% Cannabis Hot Stock nach 48.200 mit Aurora Cannabis und 168.180% mit Canopy Growth

Canntab Therapeutics Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
276329 COMMERZBANK kaufen Kz. 2. 14:39
6892 Banken in der Eurozone 09:06
715 Banken & Finanzen in unserer . 30.04.18
83 Coba die Asche ohne Phoenix 13.04.18
109 COBA 09.04.18
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...