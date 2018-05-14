Erweiterte Funktionen
Commerzbank stock: What is happening?
14.05.18 19:20
Finanztrends
The bank industry is still suffering from the low interest rates in the Euro zone. Mario Draghi claimed that there might will be a change, but this will probably show its effects in a few years. Currently the interest rates will stay on a very low level.
During the current year the Commerzbank stock’s price does not have developed very pleasing. The ... Mehr lesen…
Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,604 €
|10,80 €
|-0,196 €
|-1,81%
|14.05./20:47
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CBK1001
|CBK100
|13,80 €
|9,01 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|10,604 €
|-1,81%
|20:47
|Düsseldorf
|10,83 €
|+0,09%
|08:14
|Berlin
|10,832 €
|-0,22%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|10,60 €
|-1,52%
|19:58
|München
|10,634 €
|-1,66%
|16:13
|Stuttgart
|10,58 €
|-1,75%
|20:35
|Xetra
|10,596 €
|-1,83%
|17:35
|Hamburg
|10,588 €
|-1,85%
|17:52
|Hannover
|10,59 €
|-1,89%
|16:54
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|12,77 $
|-5,83%
|11.05.18
= Realtime
Aktuell
