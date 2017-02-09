Commerzbank Q4 Profit Down

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Commerzbank":

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - German lender Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.



PK) reported that net profit attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2016 declined to 183 million euros from last year's 193 million euros. But, earnings per share for the quarter were 0.15 euros, unchanged from last year.

"We want to make Commerzbank the most competitive bank in Germany by 2020. We will now work to achieve, step by step, the targets we have set ourselves", said Martin Zielke, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors of Commerzbank AG.

Operating profit for the fourth-quarter was 337 million euros, compared to 384 million euros in the prior year.

Revenues before loan loss provisions increased to 2.399 billion euros from 2.240 billion euros in the previous year. This increase was attributable to the reinstatement of the value of the Heta exposure and revenues from the Bank's sales of real estate, among other things. Loan loss provisions rose sharply year-on-year in the fourth quarter to 290 million euros from 112 million euros last year. This development was due to the loan loss provisions onthe ship finance portfolio, as was the case for the year as a whole.

In financial year 2017 the Bank will further strengthen its market position and will focus on the implementation of the Commerzbank 4.0 strategy. Investments, P&L including restructuring costs, capital and RWA will be managed in such a way as to keep the CET 1 ratio stable at 12% or above.

Commerzbank said it will aim to keep the cost base stable and book the first part of restructuring charges for Commerzbank 4.0. The Bank expects loan loss provisions for segments Private and Small Business Customers as well as Corporate Clients to be on the level of 2016, while loan loss provisions in Ship Finance are expected to be in a range of 450 million euros to 600 million euros.

