Commerzbank AG: 3-Stufen-Analyse vom 07.06.2017
07.06.17 17:00
Finanztrends
Die Commerzbank-Aktie ist seit dem letzten Handelstag um 0,82% gestiegen. Der aktuelle Kurs beträgt 9,49€. In der letzten Woche ist die Commerzbank-Aktie um 0,97% gestiegen, seit Jahresbeginn notiert sie 29,96% höher.
1. Stufe: Fundamental
Commerzbank ist sowohl im historischen Vergleich (Key Performance Indicator: das KBV) als auch im Vergleich mit den Mitbewerbern (KPI: das KGV) überbewertet. Im Endeffekt erscheint diese Aktie daher derzeit überbewertet. Allerdings wäre Commerzbank ab einem Kurs unter 8,44 € unterbewertet. Weiterhin – und obwohl Commerzbank von der Bewertung als überbewertet eingestuft wird – könnte der Kurs langfristig halten, da das KBV (Kurs-Buchwert-Verhältnis) unter 1 liegt, was das Risiko verringert, außer der Cashflow verschlechtert sich. Die Kurseinschätzung für Commerzbank ergibt, dass die Aktie derzeit überbewertet ist. Allerdings bedeutet dies nicht automatisch, dass der Kurs von Commerzbank fallen wird. Berücksichtige unbedingt die Entwicklung des KBV und ähnliche Kennzahlen sowie externe Einflüsse auf dieses Unternehmen, wenn du deine Anlageentscheidung triffst.
Aus fundamentaler Sicht scheint die Commerzbank-Aktie laut sharewise.com „Überbewertet“ zu sein.
2. Stufe: Analysteneinschätzung
Für die Commerzbank-Aktie liegen derzeit 4 Buy, 11 Hold und 7 Sell Analystenseinschätzungen vor. Das durchschnittliche Kursziel liegt bei 8,40 Euro. Das Kursziel liegt damit -11,30 % unter dem jetzigen Kurswert.
Analystenbewertung: Hold!
3. Stufe: sharewise -Crowd
Die Nutzer von sharewise.com sind überwiegend positiv gegenüber Commerzbank gestimmt. Insgesamt sind ganze 81,00% der Ansicht, dass die Commerzbank-Aktie ein Buy ist. Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der sharewise.com Crowd liegt bei 12,70€, d.h. der aktuelle Kurs von Commerzbank könnte sich um 33,77% verändern.
Aus Sicht der Privatanleger auf sharewise.com ist die Commerzbank-Aktie aktuell ein Buy.
Fazit: Die Commerzbank AG Aktie bekommt im 3-Stufen Check ein Hold!
Ein Beitrag von Clemens van Baaijen.
zur Originalmeldung
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,401 €
|9,399 €
|0,002 €
|+0,02%
|07.06./18:55
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CBK1001
|CBK100
|9,93 €
|5,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,401 €
|+0,02%
|18:54
|Hannover
|9,49 €
|+1,50%
|11:32
|München
|9,51 €
|+1,46%
|12:21
|Hamburg
|9,487 €
|+1,18%
|13:08
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|10,52 $
|+0,38%
|16:19
|Berlin
|9,372 €
|+0,33%
|18:22
|Düsseldorf
|9,443 €
|+0,15%
|12:59
|Stuttgart
|9,356 €
|-0,11%
|18:40
|Xetra
|9,399 €
|-0,19%
|17:35
|Frankfurt
|9,36 €
|-0,43%
|18:22
