Commercial Real Estate Stocks Showing Strong Move To The Upside

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nasdaq Composite Index":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commercial real estate stocks are seeing significant strength in afternoon trading on Thursday, with the Morgan Stanley REIT Index climbing by 1.2 percent.

UMH Properties (UMH), Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT), and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) are turning in some of the sector's best performances.





Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM