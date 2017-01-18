WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While President-elect Donald Trump has been harshly critical of existing trade agreements, his nominee for Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed support for "sensible trade" in his confirmation hearing on Wednesday.





Testifying before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, Ross noted he has had direct experience with unfair trade in the steel, textile, and auto parts businesses and other sectors.

"I also understand that at the end of the day, each of our trading partners want access to our market. The United States should provide that access to nations who agree to play by our standards of fair trade," Ross said. "We should not put up with malicious trading activities, state owned enterprises, or subsidized production."

"So I am not anti-trade. I am pro trade," he added. "But I am pro sensible trade, not trade that is detrimental to the American worker and to the domestic manufacturing base."

Ross argued that countries that violate trade rules should be severely punished and raised the possibility of levying tariffs on offenders.

The billionaire financier earned the moniker the "King of Bankruptcy" for purchasing and restructuring distressed companies before selling them for a hefty profit.

Ross noted he attended a meeting between Trump and tech leader industry and expressed amazement how similar the problems they face in dealing with foreign competition are to the problems faced by more traditional industries.

The Commerce Secretary nominee also acknowledged that he initially supported the free trade agreement known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership but suggested he changed his mind after analyzing the deal.

"As I delved into the thousands of pages of documents, I came across some things that I felt were not consistent with what had been advertised," Ross said.

Ross specifically pointed to a provision that would allow more than 60 percent of the components of a car to come from outside TPP countries but still receive protection under the agreement.

