Commerce Bancshares Inc. Bottom Line Climbs 13% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc.



(CBSH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.

The company said its bottom line advanced to $69.33 million, or $0.68 per share. This was up from $61.46 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $292.68 million. This was up from $278.53 million last year.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $69.33 Mln. vs. $61.46 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $292.68 Mln vs. $278.53 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.1%

