Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Comerica":
 Aktien      OS    


Comerica Q4 Profit Climbs On Higher Net Interest Income




17.01.17 13:20
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Financial services company Comerica Inc.

(CMA) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to common shares was $163 million, compared to $115 million a year ago. Earnings per share climbed to $0.92 from $0.64 last year.


On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


Net interest income grew to $455 million from $433 million last year. Provision for credit losses was $35 million, lower than $60 million a year ago.


Noninterest income edged up to $267 million from prior year's $266 million.


For the full-year 2016, Comerica's net income declined to $477 million or $2.68 per share from $521 million or $2.84 per share last year, on restructuring impact.


Ralph Babb, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, said, "As we look forward to the year ahead, we remain keenly focused on continued implementation of our GEAR Up initiatives while growing loans and deposits as we make necessary investments over time. Our revenue picture looks brighter as a result of the Federal Reserve increasing its benchmark rate 25 basis points in December."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte
im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
66,069 € 65,329 € 0,74 € +1,13% 17.01./13:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2003401070 864861 66,26 € 27,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		65,66 € 0,00%  09.01.17
Frankfurt 66,069 € +1,13%  12:34
NYSE 69,92 $ 0,00%  13.01.17
Stuttgart 65,21 € -0,14%  08:04
Düsseldorf 65,22 € -0,38%  09:42
  = Realtime
Aktuell
7,61% Lithium - Mögliche Weltklasse-Lithium-Lagerstätte im Visier von Tesla, GM und Ford - 300% Lithium-Aktientip!

Altair Resources Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...