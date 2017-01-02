Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Comcast":
 Aktien      OS    


Comcast Reportedly Reaches Carriage Deal With Fox News




02.01.17 01:43
dpa-AFX


PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Cable giant Comcast Corp.

(CMCSK, CMCSA) reached an agreement to continue carriage of Fox News Channel, the Wall Street Journal reported, averting a blackout that would have left millions of viewers without access to the popular network.


As part of the deal, Comcast and Fox News-parent 21st Century Fox have also come to terms on a new distribution agreement for Fox's YES regional sports network, which is home to the New York Yankees. Comcast stopped carrying YES in late 2015 because of a contract dispute.


The current Fox News deal was set to expire at midnight December 31.


Terms of the roughly four-year pact weren't disclosed, but report said Comcast's monthly carriage fee for Fox News will exceed $1.50 per-subscriber initially, with annual increases.


Fox Business Network, a sister channel of Fox News, isn't part of this agreement as its contract with Comcast hasn't expired yet.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor!
466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
69,05 $ 70,09 $ -1,04 $ -1,48% 31.12./01:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US20030N1019 157484 71,32 $ 52,34 $
Werte im Artikel
28,04 minus
-0,85%
69,05 minus
-1,48%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		67,15 € 0,00%  29.12.16
Berlin 67,05 € +0,06%  30.12.16
Frankfurt 67,234 € 0,00%  29.12.16
Stuttgart 66,483 € 0,00%  30.12.16
Düsseldorf 66,30 € -1,22%  30.12.16
Hamburg 66,22 € -1,24%  30.12.16
München 66,68 € -1,32%  30.12.16
Nasdaq 69,05 $ -1,48%  30.12.16
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Einstieg von Star-Geologe Klaus Eckhof steht unmittelbar bevor! 466% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  COMCAST..Über den Wolken.. 26.04.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...