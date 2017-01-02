Comcast Reportedly Reaches Carriage Deal With Fox News

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Comcast":

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Cable giant Comcast Corp.



(CMCSK, CMCSA) reached an agreement to continue carriage of Fox News Channel, the Wall Street Journal reported, averting a blackout that would have left millions of viewers without access to the popular network.

As part of the deal, Comcast and Fox News-parent 21st Century Fox have also come to terms on a new distribution agreement for Fox's YES regional sports network, which is home to the New York Yankees. Comcast stopped carrying YES in late 2015 because of a contract dispute.

The current Fox News deal was set to expire at midnight December 31.

Terms of the roughly four-year pact weren't disclosed, but report said Comcast's monthly carriage fee for Fox News will exceed $1.50 per-subscriber initially, with annual increases.

Fox Business Network, a sister channel of Fox News, isn't part of this agreement as its contract with Comcast hasn't expired yet.

