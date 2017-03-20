Comcast Names Dave Watson President & CEO Of Comcast Cable

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Comcast":

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) announced that Dave Watson will become President and CEO of Comcast Cable as Neil Smit moves into a new role as a Vice Chairman, Comcast Corp.



, effective April 1.

Neil Smit said, "As I approach 60, and for reasons related to the injuries I sustained in my previous career, I am looking forward to spending more time with my family while also helping Comcast find new growth opportunities."

Watson, who joined Comcast in 1991, has served as the Chief Operating Officer of Comcast Cable since 2010 and has partnered with Smit in running the cable division since Smit's arrival at the company. He has held many senior roles within Comcast, including leadership of the product, sales, marketing, and advertising functions.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM