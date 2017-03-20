Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Comcast":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Comcast Names Dave Watson President & CEO Of Comcast Cable




20.03.17 13:29
dpa-AFX


PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) announced that Dave Watson will become President and CEO of Comcast Cable as Neil Smit moves into a new role as a Vice Chairman, Comcast Corp.

, effective April 1.


Neil Smit said, "As I approach 60, and for reasons related to the injuries I sustained in my previous career, I am looking forward to spending more time with my family while also helping Comcast find new growth opportunities."


Watson, who joined Comcast in 1991, has served as the Chief Operating Officer of Comcast Cable since 2010 and has partnered with Smit in running the cable division since Smit's arrival at the company. He has held many senior roles within Comcast, including leadership of the product, sales, marketing, and advertising functions.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus!
Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
35,27 € 35,10 € 0,17 € +0,48% 20.03./14:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US20030N1019 157484 37,59 € 25,25 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		35,27 € +0,48%  13:06
München 35,20 € 0,00%  08:05
Nasdaq 37,46 $ 0,00%  17.03.17
Düsseldorf 34,60 € -0,40%  08:12
Berlin 34,60 € -0,43%  08:08
Hamburg 34,61 € -0,52%  08:28
Stuttgart 34,652 € -0,73%  10:31
Frankfurt 34,34 € -1,86%  11:00
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: 100% Dividendenrendite - Spektakuläre Übernahme voraus! Joint Venture mit MGX Minerals in Kürze - 1.000% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  COMCAST..Über den Wolken.. 26.04.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...