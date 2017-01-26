Comcast Corp. Reports 6% Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Comcast":

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line advanced to $2.15 billion, or $0.89 per share. This was up from $2.02 billion, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $21.03 billion. This was up from $19.25 billion last year.

Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $2.15 Bln. vs. $2.02 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.9% -Revenue (Q4): $21.03 Bln vs. $19.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.2%

