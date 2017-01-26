Comcast Corp. Reports 6% Advance In Q4 Bottom Line
26.01.17 13:25
dpa-AFX
PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line advanced to $2.15 billion, or $0.89 per share. This was up from $2.02 billion, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $21.03 billion. This was up from $19.25 billion last year.
Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $2.15 Bln. vs. $2.02 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.9% -Revenue (Q4): $21.03 Bln vs. $19.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.2%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|70,70 €
|68,50 €
|2,20 €
|+3,21%
|26.01./15:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US20030N1019
|157484
|70,77 €
|49,01 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|70,70 €
|+3,21%
|13:34
|Stuttgart
|70,13 €
|+2,68%
|13:02
|München
|70,29 €
|+2,52%
|13:52
|Frankfurt
|69,453 €
|+1,59%
|14:39
|Nasdaq
|73,44 $
|0,00%
|25.01.17
|Berlin
|68,15 €
|-0,10%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|68,24 €
|-0,29%
|09:12
|Hamburg
|68,04 €
|-0,44%
|08:12
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|COMCAST..Über den Wolken..
|26.04.12