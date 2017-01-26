Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Comcast":
 Aktien      OS    


Comcast Corp. Reports 6% Advance In Q4 Bottom Line




26.01.17 13:25
dpa-AFX


PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSK) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $2.15 billion, or $0.89 per share. This was up from $2.02 billion, or $0.81 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $21.03 billion. This was up from $19.25 billion last year.


Comcast Corp. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $2.15 Bln. vs. $2.02 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $0.81 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.9% -Revenue (Q4): $21.03 Bln vs. $19.25 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.2%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams!
525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!  
 
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
70,70 € 68,50 € 2,20 € +3,21% 26.01./15:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US20030N1019 157484 70,77 € 49,01 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		70,70 € +3,21%  13:34
Stuttgart 70,13 € +2,68%  13:02
München 70,29 € +2,52%  13:52
Frankfurt 69,453 € +1,59%  14:39
Nasdaq 73,44 $ 0,00%  25.01.17
Berlin 68,15 € -0,10%  08:08
Düsseldorf 68,24 € -0,29%  09:12
Hamburg 68,04 € -0,44%  08:12
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Chinas Medienriese CRTV setzt auf Virtual Reality von YDreams! 525% Augmented Reality-Aktientip!

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  COMCAST..Über den Wolken.. 26.04.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...