Columbia Sportswear Company Profit Climbs 34% In Q4

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.





The company said its bottom line climbed to $84.72 million, or $1.20 per share. This was higher than $63.35 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.10 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $717.45 million. This was up from $699.41 million last year.

Columbia Sportswear Company earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $84.72 Mln. vs. $63.35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.7% -EPS (Q4): $1.20 vs. $0.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.10 -Revenue (Q4): $717.45 Mln vs. $699.41 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.6%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM