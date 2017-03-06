Erweiterte Funktionen


Colorectal Cancer Screening In US Doubled In 15 Years: CDC




06.03.17 16:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More adults are getting recommended screening tests for colorectal cancer, but not for breast or cervical cancers, according to data released in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.


The nation saw a gain in colorectal cancer screening in 2015 compared with 2000 for whom screening is recommended, from 33 percent to 62 percent in men and from 35 percent to 63 percent in women.


But cervical cancer screening decreased from 88 percent to 83 percent in women ages 21 to 65 years who had not had a hysterectomy. Breast cancer screening for women ages 50 to 74 years remained constant (72 percent in 2015).


