Collins Opposed To GOP Health Care Plan In Current Form




17.03.17 14:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moderate Republican Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, has indicated her opposition to the House GOP's bill to repeal and replace Obamacare as it is currently written.


"This is not a bill I could support in its current form," Collins said in an interview with the Portland Press Herald on Thursday. "It really misses the mark."


Collins pointed to a Congressional Budget Office analysis that found the legislation known as the American Health Care Act would increase the number of uninsured people by 24 million by 2026.


The Maine senator also said the bill doesn't come close to achieving the goal of allowing low-income seniors to purchase health insurance.


"We don't want to in any way sacrifice coverage for people who need it the most," Collins told the Portland Press Herald.


Collins said she hoped major changes would be made to the legislation but called it unacceptable in its current form.


The comments from Collins reflect the difficult balancing act Republican leaders are trying to pull off in their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare.


In addition to the opposition from Collins, other moderate Republicans have been critical of a provision in the bill curbing federal funding for the expansion of Medicaid.


Meanwhile, more conservative lawmakers have indicated their opposition to the legislation amid complaints that it does not go far enough to repeal Obamacare.


House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., has expressed confidence the bill will pass, although the GOP has little margin for error in the narrowly-divided Senate.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



