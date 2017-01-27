Erweiterte Funktionen
Colgate-Palmolive Showing Notable Move To The Downside
27.01.17 18:54
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Consumer products maker Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is posting a steep loss in afternoon trading on Friday, slumping by 5.9 percent to its lowest intraday level in a year.
The drop by Colgate-Palmolive comes after the company reported fourth quarter earnings that matched estimates but warned of challenging conditions in 2017.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,68 $
|68,24 $
|-3,56 $
|-5,22%
|28.01./02:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1941621039
|850667
|75,38 $
|63,43 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|60,24 €
|-5,55%
|27.01.17
|Hannover
|63,81 €
|+0,52%
|27.01.17
|Düsseldorf
|63,65 €
|+0,11%
|27.01.17
|Stuttgart
|60,00 €
|0,00%
|27.01.17
|NYSE
|64,68 $
|-5,22%
|27.01.17
|Frankfurt
|60,276 €
|-5,54%
|27.01.17
|Berlin
|60,21 €
|-6,10%
|27.01.17
|München
|59,63 €
|-6,27%
|27.01.17
|Hamburg
|59,70 €
|-7,25%
|27.01.17
= Realtime
