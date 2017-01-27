Erweiterte Funktionen

Colgate-Palmolive Showing Notable Move To The Downside




27.01.17 18:54
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Consumer products maker Colgate-Palmolive (CL) is posting a steep loss in afternoon trading on Friday, slumping by 5.9 percent to its lowest intraday level in a year.


The drop by Colgate-Palmolive comes after the company reported fourth quarter earnings that matched estimates but warned of challenging conditions in 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



