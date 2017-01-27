Colgate-Palmolive Sees FY17 Earnings To Be Flat, Sales Rise In Low Single Digits

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Colgate-Palmolive":

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its fourth-quarter results today, Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) forecast fiscal 2017 net sales to increase in low single digits and earnings per share on a reported basis to be flat with the prior year.





Ian Cook, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "As we look ahead, uncertainty in global markets and foreign exchange volatility remain challenging, which sees us redoubling our focus on profitable growth.

The company said it anticipates another year of solid organic sales growth driven by a full new product pipeline, engaging marketing programs and strong advertising support.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.00 per share for the year on revenues of $15.78 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

