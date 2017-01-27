Colgate-Palmolive Co. Earnings Advance 0% In Q4
27.01.17 13:16
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.
The company said its bottom line totaled $667 million, or $0.75 per share. This was higher than $665 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $3.72 billion. This was down from $3.90 billion last year.
Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $667 Mln. vs. $665 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.73 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $3.72 Bln vs. $3.90 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.6%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|64,23 $
|68,24 $
|-4,01 $
|-5,88%
|27.01./18:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1941621039
|850667
|75,38 $
|63,43 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|60,00 €
|-5,93%
|18:52
|Hannover
|63,81 €
|+0,52%
|08:05
|Düsseldorf
|63,65 €
|+0,11%
|09:11
|Stuttgart
|60,115 €
|-5,43%
|17:49
|Frankfurt
|60,145 €
|-5,75%
|18:06
|NYSE
|64,22 $
|-5,89%
|18:39
|Berlin
|60,21 €
|-6,10%
|18:31
|München
|59,63 €
|-6,27%
|15:38
|Hamburg
|59,70 €
|-7,25%
|16:23
