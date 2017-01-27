Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Colgate-Palmolive":
 Aktien      OS    


Colgate-Palmolive Co. Earnings Advance 0% In Q4




27.01.17 13:16
dpa-AFX


NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $667 million, or $0.75 per share. This was higher than $665 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $3.72 billion. This was down from $3.90 billion last year.


Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $667 Mln. vs. $665 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $0.73 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q4): $3.72 Bln vs. $3.90 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.6%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
64,23 $ 68,24 $ -4,01 $ -5,88% 27.01./18:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1941621039 850667 75,38 $ 63,43 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		60,00 € -5,93%  18:52
Hannover 63,81 € +0,52%  08:05
Düsseldorf 63,65 € +0,11%  09:11
Stuttgart 60,115 € -5,43%  17:49
Frankfurt 60,145 € -5,75%  18:06
NYSE 64,22 $ -5,89%  18:39
Berlin 60,21 € -6,10%  18:31
München 59,63 € -6,27%  15:38
Hamburg 59,70 € -7,25%  16:23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
55 Vielversprechend: Colgate Palmo. 11.01.17
  Wer hat bereits Palmone im D. 02.11.03
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...