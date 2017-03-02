Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Coca-Cola":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Coke, Pepsi Pulled From Shelves In Southern India




02.03.17 22:04
dpa-AFX


ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Thousands of retailers across Tamil Nadu, the drought-hit southern state in India, has launched a boycott campaign against products of beverage giants PepsiCo Inc.

and Coca-Cola alleging that the companies were using up ground water.


Shopkeepers in Tamil Nadu began removing Pepsi and Coke from their shelves on Wednesday after a call by the state's Traders Federation to boycott the soft drink giants.


According to the association, the call for boycott was because the soft-drink makers were draining too much water. However, another reason seems to be that the association is targeting the American brands because PETA had pushed the 2014 ban on the popular local tradition of bull-taming.


Earlier, the Madras High Court quashed two PILs against supplying water to soft drink companies including Pepsi and Coca-Cola from the Thamirabarani river in Tirunelvelli.


The court lifted its stay order from last November and said that the water supply will not be curbed.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
42,47 $ 42,16 $ 0,31 $ +0,74% 02.03./22:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1912161007 850663 47,13 $ 39,88 $
Werte im Artikel
42,47 plus
+0,74%
110,11 plus
+0,35%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		40,344 € +0,90%  21:57
NYSE 42,47 $ +0,74%  22:00
Hamburg 40,25 € +0,63%  18:19
Frankfurt 40,266 € +0,54%  18:27
Stuttgart 40,162 € +0,45%  18:19
Düsseldorf 39,995 € +0,35%  08:08
Hannover 39,99 € +0,29%  08:03
München 40,09 € +0,20%  17:18
Berlin 39,87 € -0,08%  12:35
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Mangan revolutioniert Elektroauto-Akkus - Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW in 2 Minuten laden! 400% Mangan-Aktientip!

Maxtech Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
492 Coca-Cola 28.02.17
3 Kann mir mal jemand erklären, 23.02.17
  Löschung 18.02.16
66 Inverse Kursentwicklung todsich. 30.07.12
4 Coca Cola 08.05.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...