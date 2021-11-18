CoinShares - Maintaining robust earnings in Q321

CoinShares International (CS) continues to benefit from the overall benign environment for digital assets. While lower trading volumes in the broader market translated into more limited income/gains from its capital market infrastructure in Q321 compared to the particularly strong Q121 and Q221, the rebound in digital asset prices versus end-June 2021 assisted its management fee income. Moreover, net outflows from XBT Provider Trackers have eased lately and in October were offset by net inflows into its institutional-grade CoinShares Physical ETPs.