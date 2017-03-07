Erweiterte Funktionen

Coca-Cola Takes A Chance With Pro-gay Advertisement




07.03.17 16:31
dpa-AFX


ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola's new ad has been seen as gay-friendly and also generated a lot of positive feedback for supporting inclusion and diversity.


The soft-drink giant's latest spot "Pool Boy" ad, part of the brand's "Taste the Feeling" campaign, was released last Thursday.


The minute-long ad features a brother and sister vying for the attention of their attractive family pool cleaner on a hot summer day and racing to offer him an ice-cold Coke to quench his thirst. But despite the siblings' best efforts, their mother beats them both by offering the pool boy a Coke ahead of them.


The ad features no dialogue and is sound tracked by the 1958 Italian pop song 'Come Prima'.


Commenting on the ad, Rodolfo Echeverria, Coke's VP of global creative and connections, said, "We wanted to position an ice-cold Coca-Cola as the ultimate object of desire, but also to tell an emotional, human story and add in a 'wink' that touches on our point of view on diversity and inclusion."


U.K.'s PinkNews, which covers stories affecting the LGBTQ community, has described Coca-Cola's new ad as "totally brilliant". Out Magazine has said, "Sibling rivalry never looked more inclusive."


However, some people have viewed the ad as an attack on traditional family values, terming it on social media as "disgusting" and "a new low" for Coke.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
