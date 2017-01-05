Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Coca-Cola":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Coca-Cola Faces Lawsuit Over Sugary Drinks




05.01.17 18:03
dpa-AFX


ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola Company and the American Beverage Association have been sued in a California federal court for deceiving consumers about the risks of drinking Coke and other sugar-sweetened beverages.


The lawsuit alleges that the beverage giant and the trade association are using deceptive marketing campaign to mislead consumers about the ill effects of sugar drinks on health. Scientific studies show that consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks have a direct link to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.


The non-profit Praxis Project accuses Coca-Cola of misleading public into thinking that lack of exercise was the real reason for obesity.


"Coca-Cola and the ABA are misleading consumers about the health risks posed by sugar drinks, and claiming that there is no science linking sugar-sweetened beverages to obesity and related diseases," the group said in a statement. "The campaign also led consumers to believe that all calories are the same, when science indicates that sugar drinks play a distinct role in the obesity epidemic."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!  
 
Monument Mining Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,7435 $ 41,65 $ 0,0935 $ +0,22% 05.01./20:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1912161007 850663 47,13 $ 39,88 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,31 € -1,36%  20:01
NYSE 41,7435 $ +0,22%  20:06
Berlin 39,65 € -0,68%  11:35
Stuttgart 39,46 € -0,73%  18:05
Hamburg 39,695 € -1,19%  12:51
Frankfurt 39,288 € -1,28%  18:41
Düsseldorf 39,485 € -1,78%  15:57
Hannover 39,46 € -1,78%  08:10
München 39,415 € -1,89%  17:42
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold-Produktion zweiter Gold-Mine startet! 335% mit Gold-Aktientip Monument Mining Limited!

Monument Mining Limited
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
483 Coca-Cola 10.10.16
  Löschung 18.02.16
66 Inverse Kursentwicklung todsich. 30.07.12
4 Coca Cola 08.05.12
3 Coca Cola im Xetra 20.01.09
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...