Coca-Cola European Partners Plc Q4 Earnings Climb 18%

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (CCE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line advanced to Euro212 million, or Euro0.43 per share. This was up from Euro179 million, or Euro0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn Euro0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to Euro2.58 billion. This was up from Euro2.57 billion last year.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): Euro212 Mln. vs. Euro179 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.4% -EPS (Q4): Euro0.43 vs. Euro0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.2% -Analysts Estimate: Euro0.46 -Revenue (Q4): Euro2.58 Bln vs. Euro2.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.4%

