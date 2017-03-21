Erweiterte Funktionen


Coca-Cola European Partners Plc Q4 Earnings Climb 18%




21.03.17 12:54
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (CCE) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to Euro212 million, or Euro0.43 per share. This was up from Euro179 million, or Euro0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn Euro0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to Euro2.58 billion. This was up from Euro2.57 billion last year.


Coca-Cola European Partners Plc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): Euro212 Mln. vs. Euro179 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.4% -EPS (Q4): Euro0.43 vs. Euro0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.2% -Analysts Estimate: Euro0.46 -Revenue (Q4): Euro2.58 Bln vs. Euro2.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.4%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Astorius Resources Ltd.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Volltreffer - Goldentdeckung mit bis zu 252g/t Gold! Kursrallye voraus - 968% Gold-Aktientip!

Astorius Resources Ltd.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:08 , dpa-AFX
Gold Holds Near $1230, Litany Of Fed Speake [...]
12:54 , dpa-AFX
Coca-Cola European Partners Plc Q4 Earnings [...]
12:53 , dpa-AFX
ICSID Issues Decision In Favor Of Antofagasta [...]
12:51 , dpa-AFX
Latvia Producer Prices Rise In February
12:50 , dpa-AFX
Wall Street To Start On A Positive Note
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...