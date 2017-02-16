Cobham Lowers FY Group Underlying Trading Profit Outlook; Warns On FY17 Results

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cobham":

WIMBORNE MINSTER (dpa-AFX) - Cobham plc (COB.L) on Thursday provided an update on the KC-46 tanker programme and said it now expects full year 2016 Group underlying trading profit to be 225 million pounds, down from its prior outlook of 245 million pounds.





The revised underlying trading profit outlook includes 20 million pounds of year-end adjustments, which have been deducted from the draft management accounts trading profit of 245 million pounds, as announced in the 11 January 2017 post-close trading update.

Cobham noted that the even after the many meetings it held with Boeing Co., the KC-46 schedule remained challenging and is being executed against the ongoing backdrop of an onerous commercial arrangement.

The Group has taken a charge of 150 million pounds as it has become clear that the costs to complete the development scheduled would largely fall to Cobham's account.

Cobham noted that several amounts that will also be recognised as exceptional items and excluded from underlying trading profit. This includes total non-cash impairment of goodwill and other intangible fixed assets of 574 million pounds.

Looking ahead, Cobham noted that the delivery of a similar performance in 2017 to that of 2016 may be challenging due to many operational issues that require attention in addition to revision of the currently negative performance trajectory.

David Lockwood, CEO of Cobham said, "2016 was an incredibly turbulent and disappointing year for Cobham. Execution failure in many businesses led us to miss expectations badly and provides a poor entry point into 2017."

Cobham's preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2016 will be announced on 2 March 2017.

