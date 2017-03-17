Coal Lobbyist Expected To Nominated As EPA Deputy

Erweiterte Funktionen


17.03.17 16:44
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler is expected to be nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as deputy administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, according to a report from Politico.


Sources familiar with the hiring process told Politico Wheeler is expected to get the job but cautioned that the decision has not yet been finalized.


One source told Politico it could be weeks before Wheeler is officially tapped to serve as deputy to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.


Wheeler, a former aide to Senator Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., is a registered lobbyist for Murray Energy, the nation's largest privately owned coal company


Politico noted Murray Energy regularly filed lawsuits against the Obama administration over its environmental regulations.


