Coach Inc Reports 12% Increase In Q2 Profit




31.01.17 13:06
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coach Inc (COH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $211.2 million, or $0.75 per share. This was up from $188.4 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's second quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $1.32 billion. This was up from $1.27 billion last year.


Coach Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $211.2 Mln. vs. $188.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.1% -EPS (Q2): $0.75 vs. $0.68 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q2): $1.32 Bln vs. $1.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.9%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
