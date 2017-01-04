Erweiterte Funktionen

Coach Inc. Names Kevin Wills CFO




04.01.17 13:11
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Coach Inc. (COH), New York design house of modern luxury accessories and lifestyle brands, said that it appointed Kevin Wills as Chief Financial Officer, effective no later than March 2017.


Wills replaces Jane Nielsen, who departed from Coach in August 2016. Andrea Shaw Resnick, who has held the position of Interim CFO since that time, will continue as Global Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.


Wills joins Coach from AlixPartners LLP, a global business advisory firm, where he has served as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer since March 2014. At AlixPartners, Mr. Wills is responsible for all financial management, capital restructuring and mergers and acquisitions.Prior to AlixPartners, Mr. Wills was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Saks Incorporated, owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks.com and Off 5th franchises, where he worked for nearly 16 years in various finance, strategic-planning, administration and operations positions. He also played an instrumental role in Saks' sale to Hudson's Bay Company (HBC.TO).


Before joining Saks Inc., Mr. Wills served as Vice President and Controller for Tennessee Valley Authority, an energy producer. Wills started his career in 1988 as a Business Assurance Manager for Coopers and Lybrand (now known as PwC), an accounting and financial services firm. He has a BS in Business Administration from Tennessee Technological University and is a Certified Public Accountant. In addition, Mr. Wills is currently Chairman of the Board of Healthways Inc. (HWAY), where he has been a Director since 2012.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



