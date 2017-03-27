Erweiterte Funktionen

Clunkers To Classics: The 10 Most Expensive Movies In History




27.03.17 19:43
dpa-AFX


BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Ten Most Expensive Movies of all Time


Hollywood is spending more than ever to produce movies, with new technology and computer graphics imaging (CGI) bringing superheros to life.


Directors constantly one-up one another with special effects, while actors like Johnny Depp or Tobey Maguire are demanding beaucoup bucks to reprise their roles in proven money winners like Pirates of the Caribbean and the Spider-Man franchises.


In showbiz, money spent is not always money made, but most of the films on this list have done well enough to spur sequels. With sequels come massive branding opportunities, so Disney Studios has no problem spending hundreds on these properties.


CLICK HERE for the ten most expensive movies of all time, without the costs being adjusted for inflation.


Worth noting is the fact that all of the films listed below are predominantly male-centric films with the exception of one.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


