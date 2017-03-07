Club For Growth Express Opposition To GOP Obamacare Replacement

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reflecting the potential uphill battle facing the House Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, conservative political action group the Club for Growth has come out against the bill.





Club for Growth president David McIntosh released a statement Tuesday describing the proposal as a warmed-over substitute for government-run health care.

"The problems with this bill are not just what's in it, but also what's missing: namely, the critical free-market solution of selling health insurance across state lines," said McIntosh.

He added, "Republicans should be offering a full and immediate repeal of Obamacare's taxes, regulations, and mandates, an end to the Medicaid expansion, and inclusion of free-market reforms, like interstate competition."

President Donald Trump indicated in a post on Twitter that providing the ability to purchase insurance across state line would be included in a later phase of the healthcare rollout.

Other conservative groups such as Heritage Action, FreedomWorks and Americans for Prosperity have also been critical of the House GOP's proposal.

Some conservative Republicans have argued a plan to replace Obamacare subsidies with refundable tax credits creates a new entitlement program.

