Cloudera Reportedly Working With Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, BofA On IPO




10.03.17 02:26
dpa-AFX


SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Cloudera Inc., the big-data company backed by Intel Corp.

(INTC), is working with Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. on its initial public offering, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.


The company, based in Palo Alto, California, has filed paperwork for an IPO confidentially with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.


Cloudera is planning to go public this year and is eyeing a valuation of about $4.1 billion, said the people, in line with what it fetched in its last private funding round three years ago.


Allen & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Barclays Plc are also working on the deal, report said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
