Close Cooperation: German Customs and the European Anti-Fraud Office Giovanni Kessler, Head of OLAF meets Customs Director General Uwe Schröder in Bonn (FOTO)

On January 25 German Customs Director General Uwe Schröder and theDirector General of the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) GiovanniKessler met at the Customs Headquarters in Bonn to discuss strategicmatters in view to enhancing operational cooperation between theirservices.Uwe Schröder underlines: "In the fight against smuggling, fraudand corruption, close cooperation is a core element. Therefore weneed to join competences and powers of both authorities. All overEurope we benefit of coordination support by OLAF, which will also beshown by the results of the meeting. That's why I am very interestedin a continuous personal contact and the exchange of view with theHead of OLAF."OLAF has been closely liaising with German authorities in the lastyears, particularly in the fight against illicit trade that severelyaffects the EU and national budgets, causing substantial losses ofrevenue. (For example, at the end of 2014, a joint operationcoordinated by OLAF and by the Italian and German law enforcementauthorities led to the dismantling of an international tobaccocontraband network and several arrests.)"We rely on the customs authorities of the Member States to ensurethat the EU borders are protected and that products smuggled bycriminal networks are prevented from entering European soil,"Giovanni Kessler said. "I am very much looking forward to an evenstronger partnership with German authorities, so that together we cancounter the threats facing our common market and offer the bestprotection possible to our taxpayers," he added. In January 2016 thereorganization of German Customs and the establishment of the CentralCustoms Authority were completed. The General Customs Authority andthe Customs Criminological Office are responsible for the closecooperation with OLAF and are (committed to intensifying work on) aninternational level.Information Box:An Italian public prosecutor with an expertise in organised crime,Giovanni Kessler became Director-General of the European Anti-FraudOffice (OLAF) in 2011. OLAF is the only European body mandated toinvestigate fraud involving European Union funds, as well as seriousmisconduct by staff and members of the EU institutions. As OLAF'sHead, Mr. Kessler prompted a reorganisation of the Office, leading toa significant increase in its investigative performance.OLAF helps authorities inside and outside the EU to understandfraud types, trends, threats and risks in order to protect the EU'sfinancial interests by preventing and fighting fraud. OLAF alsoorganizes training on fraud detection and on identifying riskindicators.Tobacco smuggling causes heavy yearly losses to the budgets ofMember States and the EU in evaded customs duties and taxes. Moreoversmuggled tobacco poses great risks to the consumers and thebusinesses. So OLAF coordinates efforts to fight tobacco smugglingacross the EU.