Close Brothers Says Confident Of Good Results In H1, FY

L) reported Friday that it has delivered a strong performance since the start of the financial year. Looking ahead, the company said it is confident in delivering a strong result for the first half as well as a good outcome for the full 2017 financial year.

In its pre-close trading update ahead of its 2017 half year end, the company said its Banking division has generated strong returns and profit growth over the five months to December 31.

This was driven by both higher income, with a stable net interest margin, as well as a lower bad debt ratio, as a result of continued good underlying credit performance and provision releases.

Asset Management benefited from improved market conditions and both market movements and net inflows were positive.

Close Brothers will be releasing its half year results for the six months ending 31 January 2017 on March 14.

