Close Brothers H1 Profit Rises

L) reported an operating profit before tax of 131.4 million pounds for the six months ended 31 January 2017 compared to 108.7 million pounds, previous year. Profit attributable to shareholders increased to 96.8 million pounds or 64.9 pence per share from 88.6 million pounds or 58.9 pence per share. Adjusted operating profit increased 21% to 134.2 million pounds from 111.2 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 66.4 pence compared to 60.3 pence.

First-half net interest income increased year-over-year to 227.1 million pounds from 207.0 million pounds. Non-interest income was 151.2 million pounds compared to 124.6 million pounds, a year ago.

Preben Prebensen, Chief Executive, said: "All parts of our business performed well in the period. Our three banking segments, Retail Finance, Commercial Finance and Property Finance, all reported profit growth and strong returns, while both Winterflood and Asset Management benefited from favourable markets."

Close Brothers declared an interim dividend of 20.0 pence per share, up 5% on last year. Looking forward, the Group said it is confident in delivering a good result for the full year.

