Clorox Updates FY17 Outlook
03.02.17 12:58
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Clorox Co.
(CLX) updated its financial outlook for fiscal 2017.
For fiscal 2017, Clorox now forecasts earnings from continuing operations in the range of $5.23 to $5.38 per share, compared to the prior range of $5.23 to $5.43 per share.
The revised earnings outlook reflects a 5-cent reduction in anticipated benefit from adopting Accounting Standards Update or ASU 2016-09, issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, related to the accounting of employee share-based payments.
Clorox now projects full-year sales growth to a range of 3 percent to 4 percent, compared to its previous sales outlook of 2 percent to 4 percent.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $5.33 per share on revenues of $5.97 billion for the year. Analysts estimates typically exclude special items.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|112,95 €
|111,72 €
|1,23 €
|+1,10%
|03.02./13:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1890541097
|856678
|127,08 €
|100,93 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|112,95 €
|+1,10%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|112,26 €
|+1,20%
|09:37
|Stuttgart
|111,935 €
|+0,34%
|13:02
|NYSE
|120,24 $
|0,00%
|02.02.17
|München
|111,13 €
|-0,07%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|111,138 €
|-0,62%
|08:01