Clorox Moving Notably Higher On Better Than Expected Q2 Earnings

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Household products maker Clorox (CLX) has shown a strong move to the upside over the course of the trading day on Friday, jumping by 4.6 percent. With the gain, shares of Clorix have reached their best intraday level in over four months.





The advance by Clorox comes after the company reported better than expected second quarter earnings on strong volume growth.

