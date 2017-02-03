Clorox Moving Notably Higher On Better Than Expected Q2 Earnings

Erweiterte Funktionen



03.02.17 20:02
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Household products maker Clorox (CLX) has shown a strong move to the upside over the course of the trading day on Friday, jumping by 4.6 percent. With the gain, shares of Clorix have reached their best intraday level in over four months.


The advance by Clorox comes after the company reported better than expected second quarter earnings on strong volume growth.


Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
125,00 $ 120,24 $ 4,76 $ +3,96% 03.02./21:07
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1890541097 856678 140,47 $ 111,24 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		116,59 € +4,36%  19:04
Stuttgart 116,49 € +4,42%  20:11
NYSE 125,00 $ +3,96%  21:07
Frankfurt 116,00 € +3,73%  15:42
Düsseldorf 112,26 € +1,20%  09:37
München 111,13 € -0,07%  08:01
  = Realtime
