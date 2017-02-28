Erweiterte Funktionen
Clinton Calls On Trump To Speak Out Against Hate Crimes
28.02.17 15:51
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hillary Clinton has called on President Donald Trump to speak out against hate crimes in the country in the wake of the killing of an Indian engineer in Kansas last week.
"With threats & hate crimes on rise, we shouldn't have to tell @POTUS to do his part. He must step up & speak out," the former US Secretary of State said on Twitter Monday.
In an apparent hate crime Wednesday night, Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot to death and two others injured in an Olathe bar.
Trump has not yet commented on the shooting incident that shook the Indian community in the US.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
