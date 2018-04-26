Cleveland-Cliffs stock: Investors are not bothered by bad figures

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cleveland-Cliffs":

A few days ago Cleveland-Cliffs published its figures for the first quarter of the current year. This was no thing of beauty. Not only did the sales half themselves in comparison to last year, but the losses tripled themselves. However, the stock reacted with gains. This might be explained by assuming that Cleveland-Cliffs is trying to get healthy by shrinking itself. ... Mehr lesen…

Ein Beitrag von Gideon Tanner.