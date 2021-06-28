Erweiterte Funktionen
Cleveland-Cliffs Stock: Two Bullish Option Trade Ideas!
28.06.21 10:12
Cleveland-Cliffs stock has been strong lately, putting in a nice series of higher highs and higher lows.
CLF stock is currently above the 21-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages and they are all sloping upward, which is a good sign.
With the stock sitting in IBD Leaderboard, it would be a good opportunity to look at two different bullish option trade ideas.
Buying Out-of-the-Money
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|17,88 €
|17,775 €
|0,105 €
|+0,59%
|28.06./12:08
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1858991011
|A2DVSM
|21,33 €
|4,28 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,88 €
|+0,59%
|11:39
|Xetra
|18,155 €
|+1,25%
|09:04
|Stuttgart
|18,055 €
|-0,50%
|11:03
|Düsseldorf
|17,86 €
|-0,64%
|11:30
|Frankfurt
|17,76 €
|-1,25%
|08:00
|AMEX
|21,24 $
|-2,52%
|25.06.21
|Nasdaq
|21,22 $
|-2,79%
|25.06.21
|NYSE
|21,20 $
|-2,80%
|25.06.21
|Berlin
|17,82 €
|-2,91%
|08:08
|München
|17,96 €
|-3,78%
|08:02
= Realtime
Aktuell
