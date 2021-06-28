Erweiterte Funktionen

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock: Two Bullish Option Trade Ideas!




28.06.21 10:12
Finanztrends

Cleveland-Cliffs stock has been strong lately, putting in a nice series of higher highs and higher lows.


CLF stock is currently above the 21-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages and they are all sloping upward, which is a good sign.


With the stock sitting in IBD Leaderboard, it would be a good opportunity to look at two different bullish option trade ideas.


Buying Out-of-the-Money ...

zur Originalmeldung

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
17,88 € 17,775 € 0,105 € +0,59% 28.06./12:08
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1858991011 A2DVSM 21,33 € 4,28 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		17,88 € +0,59%  11:39
Xetra 18,155 € +1,25%  09:04
Stuttgart 18,055 € -0,50%  11:03
Düsseldorf 17,86 € -0,64%  11:30
Frankfurt 17,76 € -1,25%  08:00
AMEX 21,24 $ -2,52%  25.06.21
Nasdaq 21,22 $ -2,79%  25.06.21
NYSE 21,20 $ -2,80%  25.06.21
Berlin 17,82 € -2,91%  08:08
München 17,96 € -3,78%  08:02
  = Realtime
