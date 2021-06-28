Cleveland-Cliffs Stock: Two Bullish Option Trade Ideas!

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cleveland-Cliffs":

Cleveland-Cliffs stock has been strong lately, putting in a nice series of higher highs and higher lows.

CLF stock is currently above the 21-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages and they are all sloping upward, which is a good sign.

With the stock sitting in IBD Leaderboard, it would be a good opportunity to look at two different bullish option trade ideas.