Cleveland-Cliffs Aktie: Goldstandard war gestern!

Inflation and shortages seem to rival the weather now as elevator conversation. On Saturday, a neighbor seeing our cups of Starbucks cold brew, mentioned hearing about shortages at their stores, and mused about what their customers would do without Frappuccinos this summer. The combination of unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus over the past year, lots of production having ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!



zur Originalmeldung





Finanztrends Video zu Goldpreis



mehr >