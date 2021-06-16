Erweiterte Funktionen
Cleveland-Cliffs Aktie: Goldstandard war gestern!
16.06.21 11:17
Finanztrends
The Post-COVID Reflation Trade
Inflation and shortages seem to rival the weather now as elevator conversation. On Saturday, a neighbor seeing our cups of Starbucks cold brew, mentioned hearing about shortages at their stores, and mused about what their customers would do without Frappuccinos this summer. The combination of unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus over the past year, lots of production having ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!
Inflation and shortages seem to rival the weather now as elevator conversation. On Saturday, a neighbor seeing our cups of Starbucks cold brew, mentioned hearing about shortages at their stores, and mused about what their customers would do without Frappuccinos this summer. The combination of unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus over the past year, lots of production having ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!
zur Originalmeldung
Finanztrends Video zu Goldpreis
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.853,54 $
|1.858,84 $
|-5,295 $
|-0,28%
|16.06./13:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|XC0009655157
|965515
|2.074 $
|1.677 $
Werte im Artikel
1.854
-0,28%
18,74
-0,58%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.853,46 $
|-0,29%
|13:34
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|305959
|"Wenn das Gold redet, dann sc.
|13:33
|32724
|Die besten Gold-/Silberminen au.
|13:29
|17818
|Gold und weitere interessante A.
|12:35
|4129
|Silber - alles rund um das Mon.
|08:20
|36
|Sixty North Gold:Hochgradige G.
|14.06.21