Clearwater Paper Corporation Q4 Income Advances 4%




08.02.17 22:52
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $13.82 million, or $0.82 per share. This was up from $13.34 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter fell 1.4% to $425.57 million. This was down from $431.60 million last year.


Clearwater Paper Corporation earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $13.82 Mln. vs. $13.34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.82 vs. $0.75 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q4): $425.57 Mln vs. $431.60 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -1.4%


Bitte warten...