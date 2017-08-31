Clear pipeline! Simplified procedure for pipeline oil from the Netherlands German and Dutch Customs reach agreement

Bonn (ots) - Tomorrow, the Central Customs Authority based in Bonnand the Netherlands Customs will conclude a bilateral agreement on asimplified tax procedure for the cross-border transport of petroleumproducts via the Rotterdam-Rhine pipeline. Every year around 15million cubic metres of taxable petroleum products reach their Germanrecipients via the pipeline running from Rotterdam along the Rhine.The pipeline is operated in Germany and the Netherlands by separateprivate companies. In order that the petroleum products need only betaxed when they reach their recipients and not at the feed-incompanies or operators of the pipeline network, transports of thepetroleum products take place under the so-called intra-Community taxsuspension arrangement. Both the German and the Netherlands Customsare responsible for monitoring this procedure. Uwe Schröder,President of the German Central Customs Authority, emphasises: "Wewish to provide the operators with a legally secure and practicalprocedure for the transport of petroleum products through thepipeline." The agreement provides both the two operating companiesand the Customs with a basis for settling energy taxes on thepipeline transports in harmony with EU directives. The normal EUprocedure is designed for separate transports; in practice it cannotbe applied to pipeline transports as it is not possible to delimitindividual transport processes where the pipelines are permanentlyfilled. The agreement that has now been concluded offers the Germanand Dutch operating companies an unbureaucratic and easily manageablesettlement procedure for oil transports through the pipeline. TheDirector General of the Netherlands Customs Aly van Berckel: "Thisagreement is not only a result of the excellent cooperation betweenthe German and the Dutch customs, but also between customs and theindustry."Pressekontakt:GeneralzolldirektionPressestelleYvonne SchamberTelefon: 0228 303 11611Pressestelle.GZD@zoll.bund.deOriginal-Content von: Generalzolldirektion, übermittelt durch news aktuell