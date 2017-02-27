Erweiterte Funktionen


Clariant Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. : Miscellaneous




27.02.17 07:15
dpa-AFX


Clariant publishes Integrated Report 2016




* Publication on http://reports.clariant.com * Order service via company website




Muttenz, February 27, 2017 - Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, today publishes its first Integrated Report.

This step towards Integrated Reporting enables Clariant to provide a deeper view on its holistic management approach and commitment to create added value for customers, employees, shareholders and the environment.


Innovation and sustainability are the core of Clariant's value creation and financial success. Therefore, the centerpiece of Clariant's first integrated report is its business model in connection with the disclosure of material financial and non-financial performance indicators.


"This integrated approach ultimately supports our long-term success and helps us differentiate ourselves in the marketplace. This gives shareholders and other key stakeholders a more complete picture for making decisions regarding their relationship with Clariant" said Dr. Rudolf Wehrli, Chairman of Clariant's Board of Directors.


The report is available on http://reports.clariant.com and can be downloaded in English and German. In addition, the report can also be ordered as an English or German hard copy via the company website. Corporate Media Relations Investor Relations


Jochen Dubiel Anja Pomrehn


Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 67 45 jochen.dubiel@clariant.com anja.pomrehn@clariant.com


Claudia Kamensky Maria Ivek


Phone +41 61 469 63 63 Phone +41 61 469 62 92 claudia.kamensky@clariant.com maria.ivek@clariant.com




Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Google Plus, LinkedIn.







Press Release english: http://hugin.info/139777/R/2082056/784491.pdf




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Clariant Finance (Luxembourg) S.A. via GlobeNewswire



B120M53R1


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Bis zu 13% Kobalt - Führender Kobalt Explorer im Visier von Tesla, Ford und GM!
367% Kobalt-Aktientip - Starkes Kaufsignal!  
 
Cruz Cobalt Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Energierevolution: Alternative zu fossilen Energieträgern! Großaufträge in Kürze - 385% Biomasse-Aktientip!

Targeted Microwave Solutions Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
08:29 , dpa-AFX
Hiscox FY16 Pretax Profit Rises
08:19 , dpa-AFX
Presse: Trump will Verteidigungsbudget beträc [...]
08:15 , dpa-AFX
Milestone Group PLC : Update on October Pla [...]
08:15 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG [...]
08:15 , dpa-AFX
Alliance Trust PLC : Transaction in Own Shar [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...