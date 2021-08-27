Claranova - Simplifying the corporate structure

Erweiterte Funktionen



Claranova has raised new funds of €65m via an equity issue to two new institutional shareholders and a convertible bond and plans to use these to partially fund the buyout of the Avanquest minority shareholders. Taking full ownership of Avanquest simplifies the group’s corporate structure and gives management full control over the future of the division. As well as adjusting our forecasts to reflect these transactions, we have reduced our FY21 revenue and EBITDA forecasts to reflect Q421 performance. Management reiterated its FY23 targets for revenue of €700m and an EBITDA margin of 10%.

