Civitas Social Housing - Initiatives to underpin consistent performance




27.05.22 10:12
Edison Investment Research

Civitas Social Housing REIT’s consistently robust financial and operational performance continued through Q422, with an increase in the FY23 DPS target to at least 5.70p. We view positively initiatives that have been launched to promote greater regulatory alignment and address perceived sector lease risk. We will update our forecasts when the full FY22 results are published in June, but reflect the key unaudited Q422 NAV below.

