Erweiterte Funktionen



Civitas Social Housing - Focusing on the positive drivers




17.02.22 09:34
Edison Investment Research

Strong demand for care-based social housing underpins continuing positive accounting returns for Civitas Social Housing. The investment-grade credit rating has been reconfirmed and, alongside accretive share repurchases by the company, ‘insider’ share purchases demonstrate the confidence of the board and key members of the investment adviser team. This is not reflected in the share price, which offers an attractive 6.3% yield and c 19% discount to NAV.

Aktuell
Historischer Uran-boom startet - Bill Gates und Warren Buffett steigen ein
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.390% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,0302 € 1,0398 € -0,0096 € -0,92% 17.02./11:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BD8HBD32 A2AN2J 1,24 € 0,99 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,0062 € 0,00%  08:04
Berlin 1,0512 € -0,19%  10:55
Stuttgart 1,0302 € -0,92%  08:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium für Gigafabrik - Hot Stock mit sensationeller Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Nach 4.609% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 21.127% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
34 GB00BD8HBD32 - Civitas Socia. 16.02.22
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...