Citrix Systems Inc Profit Declines 1% In Q4
25.01.17 22:42
dpa-AFX
FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.
The company said its earnings fell to $255.43 million, or $1.61 per share. This was down from $258.65 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $908.36 million. This was up from $904.76 million last year.
Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $255.43 Mln. vs. $258.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.61 vs. $1.66 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q4): $908.36 Mln vs. $904.76 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.4%
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.93 - $0.95
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|95,74 $
|94,37 $
|1,37 $
|+1,45%
|25.01./23:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1773761002
|898407
|95,90 $
|60,91 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|89,10 €
|+1,33%
|19:56
|Frankfurt
|88,60 €
|+3,63%
|15:49
|Düsseldorf
|87,46 €
|+2,32%
|09:12
|Berlin
|87,67 €
|+2,32%
|08:09
|Hamburg
|87,46 €
|+2,27%
|08:07
|Nasdaq
|95,74 $
|+1,45%
|22:00
|München
|87,67 €
|+1,25%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|88,62 €
|0,00%
|21:35
