Citrix Systems Inc Profit Declines 1% In Q4




25.01.17 22:42
dpa-AFX


FORT LAUDERDALE (dpa-AFX) - Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.


The company said its earnings fell to $255.43 million, or $1.61 per share. This was down from $258.65 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $908.36 million. This was up from $904.76 million last year.


Citrix Systems Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $255.43 Mln. vs. $258.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.61 vs. $1.66 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.50 -Revenue (Q4): $908.36 Mln vs. $904.76 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.4%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.93 - $0.95


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
95,74 $ 94,37 $ 1,37 $ +1,45% 25.01./23:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US1773761002 898407 95,90 $ 60,91 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		89,10 € +1,33%  19:56
Frankfurt 88,60 € +3,63%  15:49
Düsseldorf 87,46 € +2,32%  09:12
Berlin 87,67 € +2,32%  08:09
Hamburg 87,46 € +2,27%  08:07
Nasdaq 95,74 $ +1,45%  22:00
München 87,67 € +1,25%  08:08
Stuttgart 88,62 € 0,00%  21:35
  = Realtime
